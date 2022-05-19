61,951 Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,951 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

