Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Under Armour by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

