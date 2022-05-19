Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

