Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.82 Million in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HOV opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 2,419.54%. The business had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

