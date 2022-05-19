Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 11,962 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quidel by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

