Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,712,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 170,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

CMA stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

