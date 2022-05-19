Aviva PLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Aviva PLC raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $20.89 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

