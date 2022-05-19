Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

