Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

