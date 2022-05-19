Aviva PLC Invests $1.90 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.