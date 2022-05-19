35,373 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

