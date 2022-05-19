Aviva PLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lyft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lyft by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lyft by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lyft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

