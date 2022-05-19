Aviva PLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 2,517,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

