Aviva PLC Sells 21,200 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of Baozun worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

