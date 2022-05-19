ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $2,603,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ON24 by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ON24 by 1,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

NYSE ONTF opened at $10.85 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $508.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

