Head to Head Contrast: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) vs. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SemiLEDs and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $4.74 million 2.26 -$2.85 million ($0.60) -3.95 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -40.13% -71.27% -15.01% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chunan, Taiwan.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

