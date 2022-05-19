BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.84 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 117,403.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.25% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $898.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.