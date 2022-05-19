BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $111,817,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,134,000 after buying an additional 2,015,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,305,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.