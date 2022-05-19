BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 295,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,906,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

