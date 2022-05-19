Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,481 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

