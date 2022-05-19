BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 501.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

