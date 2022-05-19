AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,036 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

InMode stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.