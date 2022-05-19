Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Futu by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Futu by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 257,994 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $181.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.