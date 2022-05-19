AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $433,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GMS by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

