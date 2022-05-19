14,253 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 357,365 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after buying an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,177.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

