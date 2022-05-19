Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 243.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.