AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after acquiring an additional 652,411 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SLM by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,214,000 after buying an additional 424,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,170,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.