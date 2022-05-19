AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

