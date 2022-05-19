AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,980 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

