Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

