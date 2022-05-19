Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.55. 815,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,342,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

A number of research firms have commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,486. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820 and sold 525,601 shares valued at $1,983,196.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

