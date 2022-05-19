ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $55,755.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow stock opened at $412.25 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

