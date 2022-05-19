Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 519,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Several research firms recently commented on ALLG. Capital One Financial downgraded Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72.
Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
