Anthony Wamsteker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Stock

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Wamsteker bought 100,000 shares of Praemium stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,500.00 ($42,307.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Praemium

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed accounts platform, investment management, portfolio administration, and reporting and financial planning software in Australia and internationally. It offers managed accounts platform that enables advisers and wealth managers to construct the managed account solutions for their clients; virtual managed accounts (VMA) and VMA administration services; and WealthCraft, a CRM and financial planning software.

