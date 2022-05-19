Anthony Wamsteker Purchases 100,000 Shares of Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Stock

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Wamsteker bought 100,000 shares of Praemium stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,500.00 ($42,307.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Praemium (Get Rating)
