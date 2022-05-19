PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.03

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 3600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

