Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Down 2.6%

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.08 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 15,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,072,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

