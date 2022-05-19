B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 2.9%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.32. 15,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,133,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 629,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.