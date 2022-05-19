Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 4%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.77 and last traded at $51.06. Approximately 114,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,981,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

