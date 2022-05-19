Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. Polaris has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $980,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

