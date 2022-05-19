Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires $51,250.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,710,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

