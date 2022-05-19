Seth Bala Cohen Purchases 2,500 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at $274,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
