Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Down 3%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 20,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,603,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several analysts have commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

