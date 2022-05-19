Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.58

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.58 and last traded at $268.01, with a volume of 8904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.96.

The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

