National Bank Financial Upgrades Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) to “Outperform Market Weight”

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

