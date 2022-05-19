Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Susan (Susie) Corlett Acquires 6,047 Shares

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILUGet Rating) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett acquired 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.90 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,871.35 ($41,868.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

