Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Susan (Susie) Corlett Acquires 6,047 Shares

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Rating) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett acquired 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.90 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,871.35 ($41,868.07).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Iluka Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.