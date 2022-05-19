MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 255,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

