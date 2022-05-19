Rodney Jackson Sells 1,838 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Saya Management LP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

