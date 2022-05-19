Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 140,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,465,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.