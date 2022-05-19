General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Trading Down 3.5%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $70.92. Approximately 58,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,531,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Get General Mills alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.