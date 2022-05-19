Samuel C. Wilson Sells 7,064 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $902.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
