Samuel C. Wilson Sells 7,064 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $902.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

